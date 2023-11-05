Bus set on fire in Narayanganj

Miscreants set fire to a bus in Narayanganj's Shiddhirganj on Saturday (5 November) night.

The bus belonging to Anabil Paribahan was set on fire at the Signboard area at 11:42 pm on Saturday, said Tanha Bin Zaman, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters (media cell).

Later, two firefighting units from Adamjee Fire Station went to the sport and brought the fire under control, the official said.