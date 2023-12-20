BNP announces non-cooperation movement, countrywide blockade on 24 Dec

The BNP has called for a countrywide dawn-to-dusk blockade on 24 December.

Also announcing the party's non-cooperation movement in a virtual press conference at 12:30pm on Wednesday (20 December), BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

He further urged the people not to cooperate with the government by suspending payment of taxes, and water, gas and electricity bills from today as part of the non-cooperation movement.

He said the party would campaign in support of its non-cooperation movement on the 21, 22 and 23 December.

Jamaat and some other parties will stage similar programmes, sources said.

"The millions of party leaders and activists accused in false cases and cases in absentia should refrain from appearing in court from today," he said.

The party also called on voters to boycott the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections slated for 7 January.

Urging the returning officers and polling agents to refrain from their duties during the elections, Rizvi said, "Don't play games in the name of elections. Do not go to the polling station. The list of who will become MPs in the elections has already been prepared."

Addressing the people, he also said, "The government has looted the majority of [the country's] money through the banking sector. As a result, think about whether it is safe to deposit money in the bank."

In a different virtual press conference later in the day, Rizvi called for a countrywide dawn-to-dusk blockade on 24 December.

BNP Joint Secretary General Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon told The Business Standard, "BNP leaders and activists accused in false cases will not appear in court from now on, bail will be sought for the jailed activists including senior leaders, the arrested leaders will not appear in court as part of the non-cooperation movement. Pro-BNP lawyers will only go to court on cases to free jailed leaders."

Earlier on 19 December, the said it would announce new programmes today as part of its ongoing one-point movement demanding the resignation of the government.

On 10 December, BNP called for another round of blockades on 12 and 13 December.

Starting from 30 October, the BNP and allied opposition parties have instigated 11 rounds of blockades with today's announcement.

Preceding this, on 4 December, the BNP announced their tenth round on roads, railways, and waterways which ended on 8 December.

Throughout November, the majority of the days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.