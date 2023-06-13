BNP's decision to boycott polls was right: Jatiya Party

The BNP made the right decision by boycotting the election as the result was fixed behind the scene, said Jatiya Party's defeated candidate in Barisal City Corporation (BCC) election Engineer Iqbal Hossain Taposh on Tuesday.

He termed the election as 'farce' and urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to resign because of election fraud with people.

"The government and the Election Commission have staged digital dramas with the people…BNP has taken the right decision by choosing to boycott the election. The election result was made backstage," he said.

He made these remarks at a press conference at the main election office of the plough symbol on Oxford Mission Road in Barishal city.

He alleged that the administration, the presiding officers and the returning officers of the centres made various excuses and delayed in allowing his agents to enter the centres on time.

Taposh condemned the attack on the mayoral candidate of the Islami Andolan and demanded speedy justice.

Chief Election conductor of Jatiya Party's Plough symbol Professor Mohsin-ul-Islam Habul, District Jatiya Party member secretary Advocate MA Jalil, among others, were present at the press conference.

 

BNP / boycott / Barishal City Corporation

