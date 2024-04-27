Can boycotts show the path to corporate accountability?

Brands like Starbucks have faced boycotts over labour rights issues in recent years. Photo: Reuters

Brand boycotts, a product of today's dynamic landscape of consumer activism and corporate responsibility, are not to be underestimated. They have emerged as potent tools, empowering consumers to hold companies accountable for their actions. These boycotts, driven by a spectrum of issues from labour rights abuses to environmental concerns, are a direct reflection of consumers' values and beliefs.

Behind these movements lies a narrative of grievances, demands for change, and the strategies employed by brands to weather the storm.

Interestingly, the concept of boycotts may seem modern, but there are past examples of similar forms of aggregated action.

From Coventry in ancient Athens to the Roman boycott of grain imports, societies have utilised economic and ethnic forces to effect change. Moreover, in the last few decades, brands like Nestlé, Nike, Starbucks, Ben & Jerry's, McDonald's, and many others have faced boycotts over issues such as baby formula marketing, labour abuses, environmental violations, etc.

Brand boycotts are not just a passing trend. They occur when consumers, activists, or stakeholders decide to stop supporting a brand due to perceived wrongdoing or combative practices. These movements, often orchestrated through social media campaigns or grassroots efforts, can deal a significant blow to a brand's reputation and financial health.

Successfully managing a boycott requires companies to not just hear grievances, but to communicate transparently, and take meaningful action. This emphasis on transparency and trust-building is crucial for companies to maintain their reputation and financial health.

However, looking at history, we will find that effective responses to boycotts could mitigate their impact and build trust. Brands like Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Ben & Jerry's,H,&M and Starbucks have navigated boycotts by implementing policy changes, engaging stakeholders, and demonstrating dedication to social responsibility.

Conversely, failures to address boycotts, such as BP's reaction to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, Volkswagen's Dieselgate issue, and United Airlines passenger David Dao's forced removal from an overbooked flight, have resulted in significant backlash.

To combat boycotts, brands must understand the reasons behind them, address root causes, engage in dialogue with organisers, and take meaningful action. I can strongly state that transparency, trust-building, and resilience are key components of effective boycott management. By listening to stakeholders, communicating openly, and demonstrating unquestionable dedication to change, brands can build trust and emerge stronger from boycotts.

Real-life examples illustrate both successful and failed responses to boycotts. Brands like Coca-Cola and Nestlé have effectively addressed boycotts through proactive measures and stakeholder engagement, showing that positive change is possible. In contrast, companies like BP and Volkswagen have faced backlash due to inadequate responses to crises, highlighting the importance of effective management.

Looking ahead, brands must not just consider, but prioritise ethical conduct, transparency, and responsiveness to consumer concerns. By embracing accountability and resilience, any brand can weather boycotts and emerge stronger in the face of adversity.

In an era of heightened consumer awareness, collective responsibility is not just a moral imperative, but a strategic necessity for long-term success. This strategic shift towards ethical conduct, transparency, and responsiveness to consumer concerns is essential for brands to thrive in the current business landscape.

A K M Moinul Islam Moin is the Executive Director of PRAN-RFL Group.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.