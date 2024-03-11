BNP will become isolated if they stage political programmes in Ramadan: Quader

The BNP will become further isolated if the party stages any political programme or movement instead of maintaining the sanctity of Ramadan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (11 March).

"The BNP's public support will further decline if the party stages any political movement during the month of holy Ramadan," he told reporters after a meeting of secretaries of the Awami League (AL) at its central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

About the recent violence in the Supreme Court Bar election, Quader said the government is showing a 'zero tolerance' policy against any types of violence and crimes. The people who create violence are criminals, and the government is determined to bring all culprits to book, he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "Criminals are criminals. No one will be spared and the Prime Minister is very strict in this regard", he said.

Replying to a query over the prices of essentials in the month of holy Ramadan, Quader said the government is very cautious and trying its best to keep the prices of commodities under control.

He said, "The prices of fuel have been reduced despite the global crisis which never happened during BNP's tenure. They can only criticise."

The minister said Awami League will not organise any iftar party like in previous years as the party's President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed to distribute iftar and relief items to poor and common people instead of organising iftar party.

About the recent local government elections, including Mymensingh and Cumilla, the AL general secretary said the elections were held peacefully across the country despite propaganda at home and abroad.

Mentioning that many spread rumours about the voter turnout, he said, "The Election Commission said the voting turnout was 60% in those local government elections."

About the arrests of BNP leaders, Quader said it is not possible for any patriotic government to spare criminals, terrorists and those involved in arson attacks. "The top BNP leaders are lying continuously about the issue," he said.

AL Joint Secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, S M Kamal Hossain, Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan and Sujit Roy Nandi and Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, among others, were present.