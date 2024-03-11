BNP will become isolated if they stage political programmes in Ramadan: Quader

Politics

BSS
11 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 06:35 pm

Related News

BNP will become isolated if they stage political programmes in Ramadan: Quader

BSS
11 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected
File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected

The BNP will become further isolated if the party stages any political programme or movement instead of maintaining the sanctity of Ramadan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (11 March).

"The BNP's public support will further decline if the party stages any political movement during the month of holy Ramadan," he told reporters after a meeting of secretaries of the Awami League (AL) at its central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

About the recent violence in the Supreme Court Bar election, Quader said the government is showing a 'zero tolerance' policy against any types of violence and crimes. The people who create violence are criminals, and the government is determined to bring all culprits to book, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "Criminals are criminals. No one will be spared and the Prime Minister is very strict in this regard", he said.

Replying to a query over the prices of essentials in the month of holy Ramadan, Quader said the government is very cautious and trying its best to keep the prices of commodities under control.

He said, "The prices of fuel have been reduced despite the global crisis which never happened during BNP's tenure. They can only criticise." 

The minister said Awami League will not organise any iftar party like in previous years as the party's President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed to distribute iftar and relief items to poor and common people instead of organising iftar party.

About the recent local government elections, including Mymensingh and Cumilla, the AL general secretary said the elections were held peacefully across the country despite propaganda at home and abroad.

Mentioning that many spread rumours about the voter turnout, he said, "The Election Commission said the voting turnout was 60% in those local government elections."

About the arrests of BNP leaders, Quader said it is not possible for any patriotic government to spare criminals, terrorists and those involved in arson attacks. "The top BNP leaders are lying continuously about the issue," he said.

AL Joint Secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, S M Kamal Hossain, Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan and Sujit Roy Nandi and Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, among others, were present.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / BNP / political programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

8h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

10h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

55m | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

1h | Videos
Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

2h | Videos
How beetroot is cultivated in Nilphamari

How beetroot is cultivated in Nilphamari

3h | Videos