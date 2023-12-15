BNP to take out Victory Day rally at Nayapaltan Saturday

BNP will take out a colourful rally on Saturday celebrating the Great Victory Day along with other programmes.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing on Friday, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said they will bring out the procession at 1pm from in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office.

He said the rally to be organised by the BNP's Dhaka south and north city units will end at Moghbazar.

The BNP leader urged the leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies to make the rally asuccess with their spontaneous participation.

The BNP sent a letter to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner seeking permission to hold the victory rally.

A BNP delegation, led by party vice-chairman Netai Roy Chowdhury went to the DMP office at Bailey Road on Wednesday and submitted the letter.

Besides, Rizvi said the BNP will hoist national and party flags atop the party offices in the morning.

Party leaders and activists, led by its standing committee members, will place wreaths at the National Mausoleum at Savar at 8:40am.

Later, they will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of late BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Banglanagar in the capital at 10:3am, marking the Victory Day.

BNP will also hold a discussion highlighting the significance of the Victory Day.

The party's different units and associate bodies will also mark the day with various programmes across the country.