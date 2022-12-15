BNP leaders, activists being treated inhumanely in jail: BNP

Politics

UNB
15 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 08:54 pm

Related News

BNP leaders, activists being treated inhumanely in jail: BNP

UNB
15 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 08:54 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

BNP on Thursday alleged that its arrested leaders and activists are being subjected to an "inhuman" attitude in jail.

"The leaders and workers at all levels of our party, including the top leaders, in jail are being treated inhumanely," said party acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office, he also said although BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and former ministers and MPs were supposed to get the division in jail, they were not given the division in the beginning.

Even, Prince said, their party's ailing Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmad and freedom fighter and former deputy mayor of Dhaka city Abdus Salam were not given the division.

He also alleged that BNP top leaders were kept in lock-up for more than 24 hours after their arrest.

The BNP leader said most of the party's arrested leaders and activists are suffering from various complex diseases, including cardiac problems and diabetics, but the jail authorities are not allowing their families to send necessary medicines for them.

"Even, the necessary clothes can't reach them (the arrested party leaders) in the jail. Though the families of the inmates are repeatedly taking the necessary items to jail gate, the prison authorities are returning them," he said.

Prince also alleged that most of the jailed leaders are now being allowed to meet their family members. "Even though they are jailed on false and fabricated charges, they are being treated like notorious murderers and criminals, which is a clear violation of the jail code and human rights," the BNP leader said.

He strongly condemned and protested against such abhorrent treatment attitude towards the jailed BNP leaders and activists and demanded that they be given the medical facilities and other benefits they deserve as per the jail code."

On 7 December, BNP leaders and activists engaged in a clash with police in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office centring the party's 10 December divisional rally in the capital.

Later, police raided the BNP office and arrested around 450 party leaders and activists from there. The law enforcers also arrested Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas the following day.

Bangladesh / Top News / Law & order

BNP / Jail / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

8h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

7h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

8h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

3h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

4h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

5h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

6h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit