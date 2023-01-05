BNP to get befitting reply if it tries to create violence: Quader

Politics

UNB
05 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 04:46 pm

UNB
05 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 04:46 pm
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday that a befitting reply will be given to BNP to protect people's lives and property once they try to create violence in the name of movement.

He made the remark while addressing the 30th conference of Road and Transport Engineers' Association in the city's Tejgaon area as the chief guest.

Describing various achievements of the government made for the past 14 years, Quader, also general secretary of Awami League, said smart road networks have to be built to turn Bangladesh into a smart country.

He said that the regulations of the "Road Transport Act" were published in a gazette and it is being enforced.

Urging the government employees to stop unnecessary foreign trips, he said some officials go abroad on several excuses.

"Some are involved in money laundering. We hate them," he added.  

With the association's President Syed Moinul Hasan in the chair, AL's Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Chief Engineer of Road and Transport department Md Ishak and the association's general secretary engineer Amit Kumar Chakrabartya among others spoke at the programme.

