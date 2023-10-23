BNP gearing up for Nayapaltan rally, Jamaat plans 'showdown' too

The BNP is determined to hold a "grand" rally at Nayapaltan on October 28 at any cost, not at Golap Bagh field in Old Dhaka like they did on December 10 last year, or anywhere else in the capital, according to party sources.

The opposition party is planning to make it a "biggest-ever" rally, keeping in mind various possible obstacles law enforcers or Awami League men might create, and the government-imposed public transport strike, they said.

Party leaders and activists outside Dhaka have been instructed to come to the capital immediately after the Durga Puja. In addition, its nomination seekers have been asked to gather at least 10,000 activists each for the rally.

Taking its rally at Nayapaltan on 28 July as a milestone, this time the party targets to bring in crowds two to three times higher – at least 10 lakh.

Other like-minded parties who have been waging anti-government protests will also take to the streets on 28 October. Among them, Jamaat-e-Islami, a long-time ally of BNP, intends to hold a rally at Shapla Chatwar in Motijheel.

BNP ready for Nayapaltan

Talking to The Business Standard yesterday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "We have taken all-out preparations for the rally in Nayapaltan, We don't have time for any dilly-dally of the government or the administration – we will hold a systematic, peaceful programme."

He went on, "All our previous programmes were peaceful. Yet the police opened fire on December 7 last year. My appeal to the police administration: Don't step on that path again at the instigation of the Awami League. You won't be spared this time if you work as part of the ruling party's blueprint. Those days are gone – now the government is cornered, both at home and abroad."

From the rally on October 28, the party is likely to announce its next course of action to realise its demand for the ouster of the government and the national polls under a neutral caretaker administration. The programmes may include road march and siege of the Secretariat, Election Commission building and Prime Minister's Office.

According to the party sources, the announcement of blockades or shutdowns across the country may come in the last phase of the movement.

'No plan for Dhaka stay'

According to several senior leaders of the party, there is little possibility of holding nonstop sit-ins or hartals before the announcement of election schedule.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir categorically said the party's only plan for October 28 is to stage the "grand" rally peacefully, not to hold sit-ins on the streets.

"We didn't ask our leaders and workers to come to Dhaka and hold sit-ins on the streets. On the contrary, we said everyone would go back to their respective places after the rally on 28th (October), and wait for the next programme."

Speaking at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office yesterday, the BNP leader also said their party will not announce any such programme for which their leaders and activists will have to stay in Dhaka.

"We can assure you that our grand rally will be held very peacefully as in the past. We'll take necessary steps in this regard," he said.

Fakhrul urged the police administration not to create any obstacles anywhere unnecessarily centring the rally and not to snatch the opposition's democratic rights.

He said the party informed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) that they want to hold the rally in front of their Nayapaltan party office and it is now the responsibility of the authorities to ensure security for the programme.

The BNP leader hoped that leaders and activists of the BNP would be able to come to the rally from across the country without any obstacles and raise their voices in favour of their demand.

He also called upon the law enforcers not to create any barrier to the opposition's peaceful movement. "If you do that, it will be considered a position against a free and fair election. So, we believe you will keep it in mind and cooperate with us."

In response to the ruling party's comment that if the opposition tries to blockade Dhaka, BNP will face consequences like what Hefajat did at Motijheel's Shapla Chatwar in 2013, Mirza Fakhrul said, "But the BNP is not like other parties. It is not so easy to eliminate BNP from politics."

He added, "They (the ruling quarters) are trying in vain to stop us. But they have no way out. There is no escape. Their time is up."

Meanwhile, BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been holding virtual meetings with leaders of BNP and affiliated organisations. He is issuing various instructions over the mass rally.

Comilla South District BNP's Member Secretary Jashim Uddin told The Business Standard, "We have been instructed to come to Dhaka with activists and supporters three times higher than in the past. And the party has instructed us to stay at relatives' houses upon our arrival in capital, not in hotels, to avoid arrest.

Jamaat preparing too

According to Jamaat sources, the party is preparing to remain present in the field with all its strength on 28 October.

Its district leaders and activists from all over the country have been instructed to join a mass rally in Dhaka and ensure a crowd of 8 to 10 lakh people at any cost.

If the government does not allow Jamaat to hold a rally at Shapla square, the party will share the stage with BNP in Nayapaltan.

"But the matter is not finalised yet – it will depend on the government's attitude," said a party leader.

Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Abdul Halim told The Business Standard yesterday, "We will announce the programme in Dhaka shortly and a formal letter will be sent to the DMP, seeking police cooperation.

"Our programme will be completely peaceful and non-violent – we hope the administration will cooperate without obstructing us."

At least 37 other opposition parties have also planned to demonstrate on 28 October.