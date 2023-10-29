2 arrested over constable Parvez's killing: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 04:05 pm

Related News

2 arrested over constable Parvez's killing: DMP commissioner

Police filed a case in this regard at Paltan police station on Sunday, confirmed DMP’s (Motijheel) Deputy Commissioner Hayatul Islam Khan.

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 04:05 pm
Shamim Reza (left) and Md Sultan (right). Photo: Collected
Shamim Reza (left) and Md Sultan (right). Photo: Collected

Police arrested two people on Sunday for their direct involvement in the killing of Constable Amirul Islam Parvez during a clash with BNP in Fakirapool on 28 October.

"We will do whatever it takes to ensure punishment of those involved in the murder of Amirul," said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

Gaibandha's Palashbari Municipal Swecchasebak Dal Convenor Shamin Reza was arrested from Gaibandha and Md Sultan was arrested from from Demra, confirmed Assistant Deputy Commissioner KN Niyoti Roy.

Commissioner Habibur Rahman said others involved in this murder will be brought under the law as well.

Amirul has left behind a wife and a daughter. The police will take all responsibilities of his family, added Habibur Rahman.

Police filed a case in this regard at Paltan police station on Sunday, confirmed DMP's (Motijheel) Deputy Commissioner Hayatul Islam Khan.

Parvez, hailing from Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj, succumbed to his injuries after a clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection in the capital on Saturday (28 October).

Top News

arrest / BNP rally / Cop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

4h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1d | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

2h | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

4h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

19h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

21h | TBS Economy