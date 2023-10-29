2 arrested over constable Parvez's killing: DMP commissioner

Police arrested two people on Sunday for their direct involvement in the killing of Constable Amirul Islam Parvez during a clash with BNP in Fakirapool on 28 October.

"We will do whatever it takes to ensure punishment of those involved in the murder of Amirul," said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

Gaibandha's Palashbari Municipal Swecchasebak Dal Convenor Shamin Reza was arrested from Gaibandha and Md Sultan was arrested from from Demra, confirmed Assistant Deputy Commissioner KN Niyoti Roy.

Commissioner Habibur Rahman said others involved in this murder will be brought under the law as well.

Amirul has left behind a wife and a daughter. The police will take all responsibilities of his family, added Habibur Rahman.

Police filed a case in this regard at Paltan police station on Sunday, confirmed DMP's (Motijheel) Deputy Commissioner Hayatul Islam Khan.

Parvez, hailing from Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj, succumbed to his injuries after a clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection in the capital on Saturday (28 October).