Jubo Dal leader Robiul identified torching bus at BNP's Saturday rally: DB Chief

Representational Image. A Shikor Paribahan bus is set on fire at the South gate of Baitul Mukarram in the capital amidst the countrywide strike called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami on 29 October. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A Jubo Dal leader was identified as torching a bus during the BNP rally on Saturday (28 October), Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid said today.

The party's South unit member secretary Robiul Islam Noyon was identified from CCTV footage of the incident which took place in Kakrail, said the DB chief while briefing reporters at his Minto Road office in the capital on Monday (30 October).

Robiul was spotted wearing a "press" vest during the incident, the DB chief said.

The accused was previously arrested in connection with several incidents of bus arson in 2013-14, he added.

"Several pieces of footage were collected from the clash. The police are currently working to arrest him. Once we bring him in, others who were with him can also be confirmed."