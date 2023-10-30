Jubo Dal leader Robiul identified torching bus at BNP's Saturday rally: DB Chief

Crime

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 07:56 pm

Related News

Jubo Dal leader Robiul identified torching bus at BNP's Saturday rally: DB Chief

The accused was previously arrested in connection with several incidents of bus arson in 2013-14

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 07:56 pm
Representational Image. A Shikor Paribahan bus is set on fire at the South gate of Baitul Mukarram in the capital amidst the countrywide strike called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami on 29 October. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Representational Image. A Shikor Paribahan bus is set on fire at the South gate of Baitul Mukarram in the capital amidst the countrywide strike called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami on 29 October. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A Jubo Dal leader was identified as torching a bus during the BNP rally on Saturday (28 October), Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid said today.

The party's South unit member secretary Robiul Islam Noyon was identified from CCTV footage of the incident which took place in Kakrail, said the DB chief while briefing reporters at his Minto Road office in the capital on Monday (30 October).

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

Robiul was spotted wearing a "press" vest during the incident, the DB chief said.

In pictures: Clashes on Dhaka streets as AL-BNP-Jamaat and police face off

The accused was previously arrested in connection with several incidents of bus arson in 2013-14, he added.

"Several pieces of footage were collected from the clash. The police are currently working to arrest him. Once we bring him in, others who were with him can also be confirmed."

Top News

Jubo Dal / BNP rally / DB chief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

11h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

1h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

2h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

51m | TBS World
Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

1d | TBS Today