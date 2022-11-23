BNP allowed to hold Cumilla rally on 10 conditions

The Cumilla district administration has permitted the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to hold a mass rally on the grounds of Cumilla Town Hall next Saturday (26 November) but has imposed 10 conditions.

The permit, signed by Senior Assistant Commissioner Rajib Chowdhury, was issued on behalf of the Cumilla district magistrate on Tuesday.

The party received the official permit on Tuesday and was advised not to violate the stipulations, Cumilla South BNP Member Secretary Jasim Uddin and Cumilla Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Yusuf Molla Tipu confirmed the matter on Wednesday (23 November).

"We received the permission in writing from the commissioner's office on Tuesday to use the town hall grounds for our mass gathering. Preparations are underway for another successful rally," said the BNP leaders.

Any statement that goes against the country's independence, sovereignty, socio-religious values, state image, and national security will not be allowed, as per the permit.

In addition, the use of banners, festoons, etc has to be limited; no sticks can be used as flag stands or with banners-festoons; the rally should end by 4:30pm; no speakers or microphones can be used at high volumes.

Moreover, vehicles will not be allowed inside the city; no motorcycle parade will be allowed, and blocking roads must be avoided.

On 22 November, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the party will wage its one-point movement to oust the ruling government from 10 December.

Previously, the party arranged mass gatherings in Chittagong, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barisal, Faridpur, and Sylhet.