BNP allowed to hold Cumilla rally on 10 conditions

Politics

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 02:10 pm

Related News

BNP allowed to hold Cumilla rally on 10 conditions

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
BNP allowed to hold Cumilla rally on 10 conditions

The Cumilla district administration has permitted the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to hold a mass rally on the grounds of Cumilla Town Hall next Saturday (26 November) but has imposed 10 conditions.

The permit, signed by Senior Assistant Commissioner Rajib Chowdhury, was issued on behalf of the Cumilla district magistrate on Tuesday.

The party received the official permit on Tuesday and was advised not to violate the stipulations, Cumilla South BNP Member Secretary Jasim Uddin and Cumilla Metropolitan BNP Member Secretary Yusuf Molla Tipu confirmed the matter on Wednesday (23 November).

"We received the permission in writing from the commissioner's office on Tuesday to use the town hall grounds for our mass gathering. Preparations are underway for another successful rally," said the BNP leaders.

Any statement that goes against the country's independence, sovereignty, socio-religious values, state image, and national security will not be allowed, as per the permit.

In addition, the use of banners, festoons, etc has to be limited; no sticks can be used as flag stands or with banners-festoons; the rally should end by 4:30pm; no speakers or microphones can be used at high volumes.

Moreover, vehicles will not be allowed inside the city; no motorcycle parade will be allowed, and blocking roads must be avoided.

On 22 November, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the party will wage its one-point movement to oust the ruling government from 10 December.

Previously, the party arranged mass gatherings in Chittagong, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barisal, Faridpur, and Sylhet.

Top News

BNP rally / Cumilla / conditions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

38m | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

3h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

1h | Videos
Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

16h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

16h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world