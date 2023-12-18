Awami League gets permission for Tuesday's rally in Dhaka

Politics

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:55 pm

The ruling Awami League has received permission to hold a rally in the capital on the occasion of the Victory Day celebrations.

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League will organise the rally which will start at 2 o'clock from Engineers Institution (Ramana), and end at Dhanmondi 32 after parading through Matsya Bhavan, Engineers Institution, Shahbagh, and Elephant Road.

The party received a letter regarding the permission from Dhaka divisional commissioner and returning officer on Monday, said Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League office secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League sent a letter to the divisional commissioner and the returning officer seeking permission for the rally.

Awami League General Secretary and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader will attend the rally as the chief guest. 

Besides, the central leaders of Awami League, members of the cabinet, members of parliament, associate organisations and leaders of affiliated organisations will participate in the rally.

 

