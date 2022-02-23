Application to Secretariat for disclosing names of those selected by search committee

The search committee for appointing the cheif election commissioner and other election commissioners has disclosed the names of 322 nominees proposed by citizens, political parties and other organizations.

However, the committee has not disclosed the names of the 10 people selected by them whose names will be submitted on Thursday (24 February), said Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar.

Dr Badiul Alam has filed an application with the Secretariat for disclosing all information because it goes against the Rights to Information Act, reads a press release.

He demanded disclosing the names of those selected by the committee as well as those who proposed the names within three days of receiving this application.

According to Section 4(1) of the Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Act-2022 "the committee will carry out its duties with transparency and neutrality".

This law is not upheld if incomplete information or disclosed or information is hidden, said the release. So, in the application it was urged to disclose all information regarding the selection of the election commission.