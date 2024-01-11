Anisul makes history, becomes law minister for three straight terms

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 10:31 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque made history today as he became the only person to hold the post for three consecutive terms.

The minister was sworn-in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban at 7pm on the day.

Anisul expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for picking him for the post once again, according to a press statement issued by the ministry.

He also thanked the voters of Brahmanbaria-4, from where he was elected to the Jatiya Sangsad in the latest national polls as an Awami League candidate, garnering over 2.20 lakh votes. He was elected to the JS from the same constituency in 2014 and 2018.

Anisul Haque was enrolled as a lawyer in the Dhaka District Bar in November 1985 and in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh in November 1987.

In 2001, he was registered as a lawyer in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and in 2010, he became a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

After his father's death, Anisul Haque was appointed as the chief special prosecutor in the Bangabandhu assassination case and jail killing case.

He was the special prosecutor for the Bangabandhu assassination case till the end.

Anisul was also the chief counsel and special prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Moreover, he was the lead prosecutor in the 2009 BDR insurgency-related Pilkhana murder case. This case was also closed successfully under his leadership.

After finishing O-Level from Dhaka's St. Joseph Higher Secondary School under Cambridge University, Anisul completed Advanced Level (A-Level) through the British Council.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in English Literature from Dhaka University and completed his Master's in English Literature from the same university and secured a place in the merit list.

He also obtained an LLB degree from Dhaka University with first rank in merit list and LLM degree from King's College, University of London.

