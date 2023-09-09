AL could never tolerate different opinions: Gayeshwar on DAG Imran seeking shelter at US embassy

Gayeshwar today (9 September) at the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal’s 43rd anniversary after reporters asked him about the recently sacked DAG Imran going to the US Embassy seeking shelter yesterday. Photo: TBS

BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has said the Awami League has been unable to tolerate different opinions since its inception, referring to DAG Imran now seeking shelter at the US embassy.

"The Awami League has been unable to tolerate different opinions since its inception", Gayeshwar said today (9 September) at the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal's 43rd anniversary after reporters asked him about the recently sacked DAG Imran going to the US Embassy seeking shelter yesterday.

"Those who do not believe in democracy, do not believe in criticism and do not believe in the existence of others, cannot be expected to do better," he said.

"Today, the deputy attorney general has sought shelter. Many have already fled the country and taken refuge abroad", he added. "There is no point in condemning it anymore. We have to bring it [the government] down to establish a democratic government. We are in that fight," Gayeshwar said.

Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan, who was removed from his post of DAG by Law Minister Anisul Huq after making controversial comments on the Dr Yunus issue, appeared at the US embassy in Dhaka along with his family seeking shelter yesterday afternoon.

"I am at the American embassy, along with my whole family, for shelter. There are police personnel outside. I was sacked today … Over the last four-five days, I was being threatened on my Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp," a text message from Imran read, reported The Daily Star.

Imran later informed the media he had returned home, "after getting assurance from the higher authorities from the government."

At a press conference on 4 September, Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan said he refused to sign a statement from the Attorney General's Office condemning the statement given by prominent global leaders supporting Dr Muhammad Yunus. The next day, Law Minister Anisul Huq said Imran had broken existing protocol by making comments in favour of Dr Yunus without the permission of the attorney general.