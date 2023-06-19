AL mayoral candidate Liton stages showdown blocking roads in Rajshahi

Awami League's mayoral candidate Khairuzzaman Liton staged a showdown by blocking several roads in Rajshahi, where elections are scheduled to take place on 21 June.

As part of a pre-planned programme at 5pm, supporters of the incumbent Rajshahi mayor gathered at Joy Bangla square in Gonokpara, Rajshahi.

During this time, police checkposts were set up at intersections in Malopara, Gonokpara, and Ranibazar, resulting in heavy traffic congestion throughout the city.

Led by Khairuzzaman Liton, a procession started from Joy Bangla square and concluded at the same point after passing through various roads including Gonokpara, Kumarpara, Sahebbazar, Manichattar, Sonadighi intersection, and Malopara.

The entire route was blocked during the procession.

Suhrawardy, the Officer-in-Charge of Boalia Model Police Station, stated, "It was the last day of campaigning. Awami League nominated candidates held a campaign rally there in a festive atmosphere with the participation of thousands of activists and supporters. It is our responsibility to give them security."

Delwar Hossain, the Returning Officer for the Rajshahi City Corporation Election, commented, "I have not been informed about this matter, and no one has lodged a complaint. Therefore, I cannot provide any comment. However, roadblocks, protests, and causing public disturbance would be considered violations of the electoral code of conduct."