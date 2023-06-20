Rajshahi City all geared up for polls tomorrow

Politics

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 01:50 pm

Related News

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The last-minute election preparation in Rajshahi is in full swing as the city is all set to go into polls on Wednesday (21 June).

This morning, around 11am, Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah inaugurated the distribution of all electoral materials from the city's New Gov't Degree College.

In the presence of the returning officer, assistant returning officer, presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and members of police and Ansar forces, the goods were sent to polling centres in mini trucks under police guard.

"The poll equipment, guarded by police, is being transported to 155 polling centres in the presence of the respective presiding officers," said Returning Officer (RO) Delwar Hossain while confirming that they are all prepared for polls tomorrow.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In order to ensure an indisputable election, 10 assistant returning officers, one presiding officer in each centre and 1,153 assistant presiding officers will be deployed besides some 2,306 polling officers.

Earlier, Police Commissioner Anisur Rahman briefed the policemen in charge of the election at Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Line.

A total of 250 RAB members and 10 platoons of BGB members will be on patrol in the city corporation area for the sake of fair elections. Meanwhile, 3,514 policemen and 1,935 members of Ansar are being deployed in the field.

Apart from this, 30 executive magistrates and 10 judicial magistrates have been assigned to the management of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) polls.

"We have completed all preparations to ensure a peaceful environment for the RCC election,"  Anisur Rahman said at a view exchange meeting with journalists at his office here on the occasion of city polls.

"All necessary steps and strict security measures have been taken, including a five-level security measure," he added.

A total of 1,730 EVM machines will be used to cast votes in the RCC polls on Wednesday which will commence at 8am and will continue till 4pm.

Meanwhile, some 1,560 CCTV cameras and 10 election observers appointed by the election commission (EC) will monitor the election in the city.

Comments

Related News

