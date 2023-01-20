AL declares Rumeen Farhana persona non grata in Ashuganj

Awami League leaders and activists have declared former BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana persona non grata in Ashuganj upazila for allegedly asking BNP men to thwart Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls slated for 1 February.

Ashuganj Upazila Awami League made the declaration at the party office Friday (20 January), asking party men to be on alert so as to hold a fair by-poll.

On 15 January at a party meeting in Ashuganj, Rumeen Farhana warned local BNP leaders and activists not to work for Abdus Sattar who has been contesting for Brahmanbaria-2 by-election disregarding party decision.

She said, "Many of us may have personal or family relationships with Abdus Sattar. But none of us will seek votes for him or will go to polling centres on election day.

"The party is in a strict position regarding Abdus Sattar. If anyone works for him, they will be expelled from the party," said Rumeen Farhana who along with six other BNP lawmakers resigned from the parliament December last on 10-point demand including a caretaker government.

Ashuganj Upazila Awami League President Safiullah Miah alleged that Rumeen Farhana asked her party men to "thwart the by-polls".

"That is why she has been declared persona non grata in Ashuganj upazila," Safiullah said at the meeting.

The Brahmanbaria-2 seat fell vacant after former BNP lawmaker Abdus Sattar resigned from the parliament as per party decision. A few days later, he submitted his resignation as the BNP chairperson's adviser and collected nomination papers for Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls in defiance of the party decision.