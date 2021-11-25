Country coloured red with the poison of development: BNP MP Rumeen

Bangladesh has been in the lowest end of various indices including human rights index, human development index, education and more over the past few years, BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana told the Parliament.

She said, "Though Afghanistan is often termed as one of the least developed countries in the world, it is still ahead of Bangladesh in many cases."

She made the statement during a parliament session on Thursday.

She continued saying that the country has been coloured red with the poison of development (Unnoyoner Bishe Lal Bangladesh).

She also criticised the election system of the country saying, "Impartial elections were held even in the time of Ayub Khan in the 1960s, but the scenario is worse now."