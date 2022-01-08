Police stop BNP MP Rumeen's car, let her go after 2.5 hours

A team of Brahmanbaria police today stopped the car of Barrister Rumeen Farhana, BNP lawmaker from a reserved seat, and halted her for nearly three hours when she was on her way to attend a party rally in the district town.

When asked, Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Crime) Mollah Mohammad Shahin said that the vehicle of Rumeen Farhana was not seized but stopped for a while in order to talk with her.

Reportedly, the on-duty police members stopped the lawmaker's car at the toll plaza of Ashuganj Sadar Upazila around 12 noon on Saturday.

Her car has left the area to attend the rally in Ashuganj after it was allowed to leave at 2.30pm, the policeman said.

Earlier, the district administration in Brahmanbaria imposed Section 144 to prevent any untoward situation after BNP and Juba League planned rallies at the same venue.

According to the notification signed by Deputy Commissioner Hayat Ud Daula Khan on Friday evening, the restriction will be effective in the Sadar upazila and the area adjacent to and around the Fulbaria Convention Centre and Balurmath in Brahmanbaria from 6am to Sunday midnight.

BNP leaders and activists across the country have been staging protest rallies demanding that its Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

As a part of the continued protest, BNP called a rally in Fulbaria where Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, also called a rally on the occasion of its founding anniversary.

