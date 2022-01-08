Police stop BNP MP Rumeen's car, let her go after 2.5 hours

Politics

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

Police stop BNP MP Rumeen's car, let her go after 2.5 hours

The district administration in Brahmanbaria imposed Section 144 to prevent any untoward situation after BNP and Juba League planned rallies at the same venue

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 04:27 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A team of Brahmanbaria police today stopped the car of Barrister Rumeen Farhana, BNP lawmaker from a reserved seat, and halted her for nearly three hours when she was on her way to attend a party rally in the district town.

When asked, Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Crime) Mollah Mohammad Shahin said that the vehicle of Rumeen Farhana was not seized but stopped for a while in order to talk with her.

Reportedly, the on-duty police members stopped the lawmaker's car at the toll plaza of Ashuganj Sadar Upazila around 12 noon on Saturday.

Her car has left the area to attend the rally in Ashuganj after it was allowed to leave at 2.30pm, the policeman said.

Earlier, the district administration in Brahmanbaria imposed Section 144 to prevent any untoward situation after BNP and Juba League planned rallies at the same venue.

According to the notification signed by Deputy Commissioner Hayat Ud Daula Khan on Friday evening, the restriction will be effective in the Sadar upazila and the area adjacent to and around the Fulbaria Convention Centre and Balurmath in Brahmanbaria from 6am to Sunday midnight.

BNP leaders and activists across the country have been staging protest rallies demanding that its Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

As a part of the continued protest, BNP called a rally in Fulbaria where Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, also called a rally on the occasion of its founding anniversary.
 

Top News

Rumeen Farhana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

8h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

8h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

8h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

1h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

5h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka