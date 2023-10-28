AL, BNP activists clash in Kakrail

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 12:36 pm

Related News

AL, BNP activists clash in Kakrail

Earlier yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave permission to the ruling Awami League and BNP to hold their Saturday rallies at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and Nayapaltan respectively subject to 20 conditions. 

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 12:36 pm
Aftermath of the clash between police and protesting BNP supporters on 29 July 2023. Photo: DMP
Representational Photo

A clash broke out between the leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and BNP at the capital's Kakrail intersection on Saturday around 11:30 am.

Eyewitnesses reported that Awami League leaders and workers were en route to Gulistan in a pickup, departing from Moghbazar. Meanwhile, BNP leaders and workers had already gathered along the road from Kakrail to the Arambagh junction. The pickup was impeded from proceeding to Gulistan, sparking a conflict between Awami League and BNP supporters. 

Both sides were observed wielding sticks, and multiple vehicles suffered damage during the skirmish.

Today, the Awami League is scheduled to host a peace and development rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital, commencing at 2pm. Simultaneously, the BNP will conduct a mass gathering in Nayapaltan to demand the government's resignation.

Although the BNP rally is slated to commence at 2pm, party leaders and workers had been present in Nayapaltan since the preceding Friday night. Throughout the morning, BNP members from various locations flocked to Nayapaltan.

BNP men were seen taking positions along the road, stretching from Kakrail Junction to Malibagh Junction, leading to Kamalapur station.

Earlier yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave permission to the ruling Awami League and BNP to hold their Saturday rallies at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and Nayapaltan respectively subject to 20 conditions. 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Awami League / AL / AL-BNP Clash / Bangladesh politics / 28 October Rallies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

3h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

3h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

3h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

52m | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

14h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World