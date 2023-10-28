AL, BNP activists clash in Kakrail

A clash broke out between the leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and BNP at the capital's Kakrail intersection on Saturday around 11:30 am.

Eyewitnesses reported that Awami League leaders and workers were en route to Gulistan in a pickup, departing from Moghbazar. Meanwhile, BNP leaders and workers had already gathered along the road from Kakrail to the Arambagh junction. The pickup was impeded from proceeding to Gulistan, sparking a conflict between Awami League and BNP supporters.

Both sides were observed wielding sticks, and multiple vehicles suffered damage during the skirmish.

Today, the Awami League is scheduled to host a peace and development rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital, commencing at 2pm. Simultaneously, the BNP will conduct a mass gathering in Nayapaltan to demand the government's resignation.

Although the BNP rally is slated to commence at 2pm, party leaders and workers had been present in Nayapaltan since the preceding Friday night. Throughout the morning, BNP members from various locations flocked to Nayapaltan.

BNP men were seen taking positions along the road, stretching from Kakrail Junction to Malibagh Junction, leading to Kamalapur station.

Earlier yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave permission to the ruling Awami League and BNP to hold their Saturday rallies at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and Nayapaltan respectively subject to 20 conditions.