AL all set for Baitul Mukarram peace rally today

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 12:24 pm

AL all set for Baitul Mukarram peace rally today

Leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies have been gathering at the venue since 10am and waiting for the rally to begin

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 12:24 pm
Stage for Awami League&#039;s peace rally in the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on Saturday, 28 October 2023. Photo: Collected
Stage for Awami League's peace rally in the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on Saturday, 28 October 2023. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Awami League is all set for today's "Peace and Development" rally at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque. 

The rally is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm after a cultural program that will begin at 12pm. 

"This rally will be a message that the Awami League will participate in the next national election. The elections will take place under the current government," Awami League Praesidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya told The Business Standard.

He also urged all political parties to participate in the elections. 

"Jamaat is trying to create anarchy in the country. We will resist the conspiracy with the people," Mofazzal added.

The construction of the stage for the rally has already been completed. Leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies have been gathering at the venue since 10am and waiting for the rally to begin.

Earlier yesterday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave permission to Awami League and BNP to hold their Saturday rallies at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and Nayapaltan, respectively, subject to 20 conditions. 

However, Jamaat did not receive the DMP's approval for their rally.

