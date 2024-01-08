AL candidates sweep all Bagerhat constituencies

Sheikh Helal Uddin in Bagerhat-1, Sheikh Tonmoy in Bagerhat-2, Habibun Nahar in Bagerhat-3, and HM Badiuzzaman Sohag in Bagerhat-4 secured decisive wins in 12th JS Polls on 7 January 2024.

Awami League (AL) nominated candidates have secured victory with distant margins in all four constituencies of Bagerhat in the 12th parliamentary elections held on 7 January.

According to data released by the Election Commission (EC), in Bagerhat-1, Sheikh Helal Uddin triumphed with an impressive 219,939 votes across 124 centres spanning Chitalmari, Mollahat, and Fakirhat. His closest rival, Muhammad Kamruzzaman of the Jatiyo Party, secured a mere 5,210 votes.

In Bagerhat-2, across 125 centres in Sadar and Kochua, AL candidate Sheikh Tonmoy clinched victory with 182,318 votes, while his nearest competitor Hazrat Shahidul Islam of the Jatiyo Party (JaPa) trailed with 4,174 votes.

The trend continued in Bagerhat-3 as well. In 96 centres encompassing Mongla and Rampal, boat symbol candidate and the incumbent Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar secured a total of 784,431 votes, leaving her closest contender, Idris Ali Ejaradar of the Independent symbol Eagle, far behind with 54,678 votes.

In Bagerhat-4, spanning 143 centres in Morelganj and Sharankhola, the ruling party candidate HM Badruzzaman Sohag emerged victorious with 199,034 votes. His rival, independent candidate MR Jamil Hossain with the symbol Eagle, ended up with 5,376 votes.