12cr voters now in Bangladesh: EC finalises list

The Election Commission has released the final voter list ahead of the 12th parliamentary election, where the total number of voters in the country currently stands at 11,96,16,633.

The commission made the disclosure listing voters in all constituencies on Thursday (2 November) as preparations are underway to announce the election schedule this month.

The voters, who were registered till 14 September, will cast their votes in the next general election.

Director of the EC Public Relations Shariful Alam said in view of the elections, eligible voters who were left out after 14 September were given the opportunity to register. "The final voter list has been published with those who have registered during this period."

He said, "Among the total number of voters, 6, 7, 71, 579 are male and 5, 89,19, 202 are female. Besides, there are 852 Hijra voters."