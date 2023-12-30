12 injured in clash during Ferdous's election campaign in Hatirpool

At least 12 people have been injured as the supporters of Awami League locked in a clash during the election campaign of actor Ferdous Ahmed in the capital's Hatirpool area.

The incident occurred around 2:30pm today (30 December).

The injured -Md Sohel, Shishir, Joni, Alif, Tushar, Mahi, Jalil, Uzzal, Anindra, Rasel, Ibrahim and Mosharrof – have been undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Mia told The Business Standard that 12 people were injured in a clash during an election campaign in Hatirpool area of Dhanmondi's Central Road.

They are currently receiving treatment at DMCH, he said, adding, "We have informed the relevant police station about the matter."

Dhaka city AL's Ward-18 unit Vice President Mosharaf Hossain Raja told Prothom Alo that Ferdous Ahmed was campaigning for the election when a dispute arose over who would stand by him, leading to a scuffle among the supporters.

However, Ferdous could not be reached for a comment on the matter despite repeated attempts, reports the Bangla daily.

Awami League candidate Ferdous is vying in the upcoming election from Dhaka-10 constituency.