12 injured in clash during Ferdous's election campaign in Hatirpool

Politics

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 06:48 pm

Related News

12 injured in clash during Ferdous's election campaign in Hatirpool

The injured are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 06:48 pm
12 injured in clash during Ferdous&#039;s election campaign in Hatirpool

At least 12 people have been injured as the supporters of Awami League locked in a clash during the election campaign of actor Ferdous Ahmed in the capital's Hatirpool area. 

The incident occurred around 2:30pm today (30 December).

The injured -Md Sohel, Shishir, Joni, Alif, Tushar, Mahi, Jalil, Uzzal, Anindra, Rasel, Ibrahim and Mosharrof – have been undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Mia told The Business Standard that 12 people were injured in a clash during an election campaign in Hatirpool area of Dhanmondi's Central Road.

They are currently receiving treatment at DMCH, he said, adding, "We have informed the relevant police station about the matter."

Dhaka city AL's Ward-18 unit Vice President Mosharaf Hossain Raja told Prothom Alo that Ferdous Ahmed was campaigning for the election when a dispute arose over who would stand by him, leading to a scuffle among the supporters.

However, Ferdous could not be reached for a comment on the matter despite repeated attempts, reports the Bangla daily.

Awami League candidate Ferdous is vying in the upcoming election from Dhaka-10 constituency.

Top News

Awami League (AL) / Ferdous Ahmed / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

4h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

10h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

10h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

1h | Videos
Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

4h | Videos
Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

4h | Videos
Inflation hurts common people in 2023. How will 2024 go?

Inflation hurts common people in 2023. How will 2024 go?

25m | Videos