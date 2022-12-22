12 parties of defunct BNP-led alliance form new coalition

Politics

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 01:02 pm

Related News

12 parties of defunct BNP-led alliance form new coalition

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 01:02 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Total 12 components of the 20-party alliance have formed a separate collation without BNP, Jamaat and LDP. 

The new anti-government coalition made its maiden appearance during a press conference held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday (22 December).

Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Dr Mustafizur Rahman Iran, addressing the press, said that alliance will stand in support of BNP and its 27-point outline to restore democracy in the country.

The 12 parties in the alliance are – Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) led by Chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider, Bangladesh Kalyan Party led by Maj Gen (retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim Bir Protik, Bangladesh Labour Party led by Dr Mustafizur Rahman Iran, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal led by Syed-Ehsanul Huda, NDP led by K M Abu Taher, LDP led by LDP Shahadat Hossain Selim, Bangladesh Muslim League led by Advocate Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh led by Mufti Mohiuddin Ikram, Islami Oikyajote led by Maulana Abdur Rakib, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal led by Nurul Islam, Bangladesh Islamic Party led by Advocate Abul Kasem, Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA) led by Barrister Tasmia Pradhan.

The new political alliance also unveiled its seven-point demand today. 

Earlier this month, top opposition leaders dissolved the BNP-led 20-party alliance as a part of their strategic simultaneous anti-government movement.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / 20-party alliance / Anti Government Protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

13h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

4h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

16h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

17h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

18h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

20h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI