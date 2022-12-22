12 parties of defunct BNP-led alliance form new coalition

Total 12 components of the 20-party alliance have formed a separate collation without BNP, Jamaat and LDP.

The new anti-government coalition made its maiden appearance during a press conference held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday (22 December).

Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Dr Mustafizur Rahman Iran, addressing the press, said that alliance will stand in support of BNP and its 27-point outline to restore democracy in the country.

The 12 parties in the alliance are – Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) led by Chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider, Bangladesh Kalyan Party led by Maj Gen (retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim Bir Protik, Bangladesh Labour Party led by Dr Mustafizur Rahman Iran, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal led by Syed-Ehsanul Huda, NDP led by K M Abu Taher, LDP led by LDP Shahadat Hossain Selim, Bangladesh Muslim League led by Advocate Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh led by Mufti Mohiuddin Ikram, Islami Oikyajote led by Maulana Abdur Rakib, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal led by Nurul Islam, Bangladesh Islamic Party led by Advocate Abul Kasem, Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA) led by Barrister Tasmia Pradhan.

The new political alliance also unveiled its seven-point demand today.

Earlier this month, top opposition leaders dissolved the BNP-led 20-party alliance as a part of their strategic simultaneous anti-government movement.