Polish national found dead in Ctg hotel

Police recovered the body of a Polish national from a room at The Peninsula Hotel in Chattogram on Monday (4 March).

The deceased was identified as ZDZISLAW MICHAL CZERYBA, who arrived in Chattogram from Poland via Dubai on 24 February.

He was in the city for quality testing of RMG products at a garment factory named Kentpark in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone on behalf of Poland based buying house, Bigstar.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, South Zone Mostafizur Rahman said the hotel authorities grew suspicious after attempts to contact the victim went unanswered.

"Upon gaining access to the room, they discovered the body lying in a pool of blood, with injuries to the head and other parts of the body," he added.

The DC said, "An investigation led by various police units, including CMP, PBI, and CID, is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Initial assessments suggest foul play, given the disarray within the room and the injuries sustained by the victim. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and awaiting forensic medical reports for further insights."

While the hotel authorities have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident, access to the upper floors of Hotel The Peninsula has been restricted.

Media personnel have been barred from accessing the scene, with law enforcement personnel maintaining a presence on the ninth floor.