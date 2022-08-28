Police hunt for father of uni student who called him ‘rapist’ in suicide note

Police are trying to nab Shaheen Islam in connection with the alleged suicide of his 21-year-old daughter Sanjana Mosaddeka, who on a suicide note blamed her father of being "abusive and a rapist".

The victim's father has gone into hiding since his daughter allegedly jumped off a 10-storey building and died on Saturday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Assistant Commissioner (Dakkshinkhan zone) Biplob Ghowsami told The Business Standard yesterday.

Meanwhile, BRAC University students staged a demonstration in front of the university campus at Mohakhali yesterday afternoon demanding justice for Sanjana.

They claimed Sanjana Mosaddika did not commit suicide and rather was killed arguing that as there was no injury or bruise on her body that indicates she jumped off a building.

"Many of us have seen Sanjana's body. If someone jumps from the 11th floor, the person will surely suffer broken bones and bruises as well as internal bleeding. No such thing happened to Sanjana," said Sanjana's friend Ahmarul Islam.

Sanjana, a seventh semester student of the English department at the Brac University, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building's rooftop at Dakkshinkhan's Mollarhat area on Saturday afternoon.

While rescuing injured Sanjana around 12:30pm after she allegedly jumped off the building, police found a suicide note that read – "My father is responsible for my death. It is possible to live with even animals but not with an inhuman. He is an abusive rapist who did not even spare house maids. With me begins his tormenting fate."

Assistant Commissioner Ghowsami said, "She was immediately taken to a local hospital before being shifted to the Pangu Hospital (National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation – NITOR). Doctors declared her dead around 4pm,"

The girl used to live with her parents at their own apartment in the building she jumped from.

Mother of the victim said that her father married two times for which there was regular feud in the family.

"My daughter could not stand his torture anymore and committed suicide. I want justice," she said.

The body of the victim was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The process to file a case was underway for abetting suicide.

"We learned that Shaheen Islam, the main accused, was running a rent-a car business," added Ghowsami.