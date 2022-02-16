‘Police have no plans to buy 1 lakh bedsheets from Germany’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 08:10 pm

A false and misleading information that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is visiting Germany to buy 100,000 bedsheets for the police force has been spread on social media. 

However, it is not true that the police are buying bed sheets with pillow covers from Germany, reads a press release of Bangladesh Police.

Moreover, Germany is not a country which produces and exports bed sheets, they are a country of heavy industry.

So, the IGP has no reason to go to Germany to buy sheets and pillow covers. Moreover, according to the Public Procurement Act, a government procurement official cannot purchase or procure any type of government product by visiting any market or country like personal goods, reads the press release.

In this case, there is a predetermined government procurement process.

Bangladesh Police always procures bed sheets and pillow covers made by local manufacturers through local tenders. This year too, the police have taken steps to procure bed sheets and pillow covers made in Bangladesh through local tenders, adds the statement.

Initially, a group is trying to tarnish the image of the police force by spreading rumors in the form of informational discrepancies caused by an inadvertently created language discrepancy in a government order, reads the release.

After this notification, the police headquarters expects that all the confusion related to this will be resolved.

