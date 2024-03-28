Police find 10 captives while trying to rescue 8

Police initiated an operation to rescued eight people who were abducted in the last two days from Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, but they found a total of 10 people who were kidnapped from different locations.

They were rescued around 12:30pm on Wednesday (27 March) by raiding the Jahajpura hilly area of Teknaf in a long six and a half hour operation.

However, the police could not catch the kidnappers, operations are ongoing to nab them, said Teknaf model police station OC Muhammad Osman Gani.

The location of the abducted was obtained using information technology and about 50 policemen from Teknaf police station, Whykong and Baharchhara outposts started the rescue operation around 6pm on Wednesday, said OC Muhammad Osman Gani.

The police were joined by the Rapid Action Battalion, he added.

At one stage of the operation they surrounded the entire hill and around 12:30am, the kidnappers fled leaving the 10 people behind. Later they were rescued and given first aid.

Among them, six people were abducted from the western hilly area of Rohingya Camp No. 12 in Unchiprang of Whykong union of Teknaf upazila around 2pm on Wednesday, two people were abducted while grazing cows in the Kombaniya hilly area of Whykong union in Teknaf on Tuesday and two other were abducted on Wednesday afternoon from Putibuniya hilly area.

Meanwhile, families of the abducted have refused to provide any information or file any complaint, said the OC.

Member of Whykong union parishad Md Shahjalal previously said, around 2pm someone from the kidnapping gang called a family member of the abducted and demanded a ransom of Tk3 lakh.

They threatened to kill the abductees if they inform the police, he added.

In the last one year, 117 people have been abducted from different areas of Teknaf. Sixty nine of them are local residents, the rest are Rohingya citizens. At least 51 of the kidnapped victims have been released on ransom, according to the families of the abductors.