PM urges Jica to allow farmers to use wastage of sea water in the desalination project at Matarbari

Bangladesh

UNB
07 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 08:54 am

Related News

PM urges Jica to allow farmers to use wastage of sea water in the desalination project at Matarbari

UNB
07 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 08:54 am
PM urges Jica to allow farmers to use wastage of sea water in the desalination project at Matarbari

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) to allow local farmers to use wastage of sea water in the desalination project at Matarbari of Coxs Bazar.

The prime minister made the call when the executive senior vice president of Jica called on her at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Prime Minister's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters.

Hasina said that local farmers can be benefited more through the initiative.

During the time, the prime minister pointed out Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI) and directed authorities concerned to form an authority to this end.

Talking about the EPZ in Araihazar of Narayanganj, she mentioned that a one-stop service point would be set up there so that the investors do not face any hassle.

Hasina also talked about the Children's Library to be constructed at Shahbagh with the initiative of Jica and said that it would be set up near Shishu Park.

During the Call on, the Jica Executive Senior Vice President said that he visited three mega projects including Matarbari, Arraihazar EPZ and the 3rd Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress of the projects' works, Yamada Junichi said that an access road to the deep seaport will be opened later this year.

Besides, the Matarbari Power Plant project will go into operation early next year as 95%  of the work had already been completed, he added.

Top News

agriculture / Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) / Matarbari Coal Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but high potential

1h | Panorama
Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

1d | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Tousef

Tottering from Twitter to Threads

15h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

15h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

14h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

17h | TBS Stories
Does rheumatic fever turn to heart disease?

Does rheumatic fever turn to heart disease?

35m | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?