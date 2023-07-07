PM urges Jica to allow farmers to use wastage of sea water in the desalination project at Matarbari

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) to allow local farmers to use wastage of sea water in the desalination project at Matarbari of Coxs Bazar.

The prime minister made the call when the executive senior vice president of Jica called on her at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Prime Minister's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters.

Hasina said that local farmers can be benefited more through the initiative.

During the time, the prime minister pointed out Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI) and directed authorities concerned to form an authority to this end.

Talking about the EPZ in Araihazar of Narayanganj, she mentioned that a one-stop service point would be set up there so that the investors do not face any hassle.

Hasina also talked about the Children's Library to be constructed at Shahbagh with the initiative of Jica and said that it would be set up near Shishu Park.

During the Call on, the Jica Executive Senior Vice President said that he visited three mega projects including Matarbari, Arraihazar EPZ and the 3rd Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress of the projects' works, Yamada Junichi said that an access road to the deep seaport will be opened later this year.

Besides, the Matarbari Power Plant project will go into operation early next year as 95% of the work had already been completed, he added.