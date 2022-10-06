PM stresses finding ways to ensure digital security

Bangladesh

BSS
06 October, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 04:55 pm

Related News

PM stresses finding ways to ensure digital security

BSS
06 October, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 04:55 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed exploring the best possible ways to ensure the digital security of the country and making people aware of it as the world is becoming more complex with the advent of newer technologies.

"The world is going through a very critical time and Bangladesh also faces its impact. So, well-thought-out opinions need to ensure people's security and continue the country's progress and prosperity to take the nation more forward," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the meeting of the National Digital Security Council at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

She said Bangladesh has become a digital country and it is using its full potential during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, sounding a note of warning against its bad sides that mostly hamper the security aspects.

The premier said due to the digital advancement, cyber crime is now appearing as a big problem, adding that various social problems, militancy and terrorism are also being spread using the digital devices.

"So, ensuring security is the most important thing for us. The world is now becoming a global village and none can move alone. We realised it more after breaking out the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict," she said.

The prime minister said they have to find out what Bangladesh can do to ensure its security and utilise the experience of others in doing so.

Sheikh Hasina also stressed the need for creating awareness among the people particularly on the cyber crimes to make them realise how much it harmful for a person, family, society and the state.

The prime minister said although the advancement of science and technologies has both the good and bad sides, no nation can advance without them.

"So, research on science and information technology is very important for us. No nation can prosper without research," she said.

The prime minister said realising the essence of science and technologies alongside the education on agriculture, industry and technical ones for advancement, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had taken appropriate measures to this end immediately after the country's independence.

Members of the National Digital Security Council were present at the meeting.

Top News

PM Hasina / Digital Security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

4h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

8h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

21h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

23h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code