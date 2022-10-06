PM stresses finding ways to ensure digital security

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed exploring the best possible ways to ensure the digital security of the country and making people aware of it as the world is becoming more complex with the advent of newer technologies.

"The world is going through a very critical time and Bangladesh also faces its impact. So, well-thought-out opinions need to ensure people's security and continue the country's progress and prosperity to take the nation more forward," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the meeting of the National Digital Security Council at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

She said Bangladesh has become a digital country and it is using its full potential during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, sounding a note of warning against its bad sides that mostly hamper the security aspects.

The premier said due to the digital advancement, cyber crime is now appearing as a big problem, adding that various social problems, militancy and terrorism are also being spread using the digital devices.

"So, ensuring security is the most important thing for us. The world is now becoming a global village and none can move alone. We realised it more after breaking out the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict," she said.

The prime minister said they have to find out what Bangladesh can do to ensure its security and utilise the experience of others in doing so.

Sheikh Hasina also stressed the need for creating awareness among the people particularly on the cyber crimes to make them realise how much it harmful for a person, family, society and the state.

The prime minister said although the advancement of science and technologies has both the good and bad sides, no nation can advance without them.

"So, research on science and information technology is very important for us. No nation can prosper without research," she said.

The prime minister said realising the essence of science and technologies alongside the education on agriculture, industry and technical ones for advancement, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had taken appropriate measures to this end immediately after the country's independence.

Members of the National Digital Security Council were present at the meeting.