PM returns home from Doha after 3-day official visit

Bangladesh

UNB
25 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 09:47 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home Thursday (25 May) morning wrapping up her three-day official visit to Qatar.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:58am.

She went to Qatar on 22 May last to attend the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) at the invitation of the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the visit, Hasina joined the Qatar Economic Forum, met with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan, held a bilateral meeting with the prime minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and held a meeting with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.

Besides, Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met her as well as Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid A Al-Falih and Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim jointly called on her.

Sheikh Hasina also addressed the students of Qatar University and visited Awsaj Academy, a specialised school for children with special needs, which runs under Qatar Foundation in Doha.

