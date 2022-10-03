PM reaches London en route to Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today arrived at London Stanstead Airport on her way back home from Washington DC of the USA.

A VVIP chartered flight carrying the premier and her entourage members reached London Stanstead Airport at 7:30am this morning (local time) for a short stopover en route to Dhaka, according to a message from Bangladesh High Commission in London received here.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the prime minister at the airport.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina left Washington DC around 6:30pm on Sunday local time, wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the USA.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith saw off the prime minister at the airport in Washington.

Before that, Sheikh Hasina went to London on 15 September on an official visit to the UK where she attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension reception hosted by King Charles III.

On 19 September, she left London for New York.

During her stay in the USA, she addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 23 September and took part in several events on its sidelines.