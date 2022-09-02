PM mourns death of Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her deep shock and sadness at the demise of Paola Maino, mother of Sonia Gandhi, President of the Indian National Congress.

In a condolence letter, Sheikh Hasina extended profound condolences to Gandhi and her family members who lost their dearest relative, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

The Premier offered her prayers to the Almighty to give them courage and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

"I can relate that the passing away of parents leaves a permanent vacuum in our hearts which can never be filled by anyone else," she said.

"Despite these tragedies on our paths, our lives must continue," she said, adding, "It is my firm belief that the values, affection, love, and legacy taught and left behind by Maino will be a source of inspiration and strength for you and your family members and will take you all forward in the coming days."

The Prime Minister also prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of the late Paola Maino.

