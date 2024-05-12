AI welcomed in Bangladesh, but with protection: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

12 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
12 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
Bangladesh welcomes Artificial Intelligence but acknowledges the need for protective measures as well, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (12 May).

"We welcome Artificial Intelligence, but we have to take some protective measurers through enacting laws preventing its misuses," she said while Archbishop Kevin S Randall, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Bangladesh called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the call on.

He said the prime minister mentioned that Bangladesh is a country of religious harmony where Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists are living peacefully. 

"We celebrate our festivals all together," she said.

The archbishop appreciated Bangladesh's stance and steps taken on climate change and Rohingya issues.

