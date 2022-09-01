PM to hold video conference with tea workers tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

PM to hold video conference with tea workers tomorrow

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 10:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will talk to tea workers in different areas of the country through video conference on Saturday afternoon from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Representatives of tea workers from different parts of the country will join her from Patrokhola Tea Garden at Madhabpur in Moulvibazar, according to district administration officials.

The conference will be live broadcasted to other tea estates in the country, said Sifat Uddin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer in Kamalganj on Thursday, citing Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan.

Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, had earlier announced that the premier will hold a discussion with tea workers after their daily wage was increased to Tk170 from Tk120 last week, following a 19-day countrywide protest.

The Tk50 hike in daily wages of the tea workers came after a meeting between the prime minister and tea estate owners on 27 August.

Top News

Tea workers / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Tea labourer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

10h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

12h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

13h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

1h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

5h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

10h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries