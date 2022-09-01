PM to hold video conference with tea workers tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will talk to tea workers in different areas of the country through video conference on Saturday afternoon from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Representatives of tea workers from different parts of the country will join her from Patrokhola Tea Garden at Madhabpur in Moulvibazar, according to district administration officials.

The conference will be live broadcasted to other tea estates in the country, said Sifat Uddin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer in Kamalganj on Thursday, citing Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan.

Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, had earlier announced that the premier will hold a discussion with tea workers after their daily wage was increased to Tk170 from Tk120 last week, following a 19-day countrywide protest.

The Tk50 hike in daily wages of the tea workers came after a meeting between the prime minister and tea estate owners on 27 August.