PM Hasina's Brussels visit significant in this crucial time ahead of elections: Momen

The foreign minister speaking to reporters today (15 October) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to Brussels is significant as it would help take Bangladesh's 50-year partnership with the European Union (EU) to new heights, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today.

"This is a very significant visit. This is an achievement for us," he told reporters, noting that the visit is happening at a crucial moment.

Asked why it is a crucial time, Momen referred to the upcoming general election of Bangladesh. "We hope the visit will be very successful and fruitful."

The prime minister will be visiting Brussels from 24-26 October at the invitation of European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen.

The foreign minister said the EU will provide €407 million to Bangladesh in the form of concessional loans and grants.

Of this, €350 million will be concessional loans, he said.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said the EU will send a seven-member team and Bangladesh will not spend money on foreign election observers.

The prime minister will attend the Global Gateway Forum, which will bring together representatives of governments from the European Union and around the world along with the private sector, civil society, leading thinkers, financing institutions, and international organisations. The event will be held in the Belgian capital on 25-26 October.

The prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with European Commission Vice President and European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

The two sides are likely to shed light on taking the 50-year relations to new heights, Momen said.

A loan agreement worth €350 million will be signed between the Economic Relations Division and European Investment Bank during the visit.

The premier will deliver her speech at the opening plenary session of the Global Gateway Forum which will be held for the first time, reports the UNB.

She will also hold a meeting with European Investment Bank President Dr Werner Hoyer, Momen said.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen will separately meet the prime minister.

She will attend a dinner to be hosted by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

PM Hasina will also attend a civic reception to be arranged by Bangladeshi expatriates in Belgium.

She is scheduled to leave for Brussels on Tuesday morning by a commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

She will leave Brussels on Thursday night and arrive in Dhaka on Friday, said Momen who will accompany the premier.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, invited PM Hasina when they met at the G20 Summit recently.

The EU's Global Gateway strategy connects countries and regions around the world by encouraging public and private investments in a global network of transportation and supply chains, green energy, modern telecommunications, education and research, with an emphasis on sustainable development and European values, such as good governance, transparency and equal partnership.