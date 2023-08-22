PM Hasina writes to US President Biden expressing deep sadness over Maui wildfire devastation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep sadness over the devastation and loss of lives in a deadly wildfire in the Hawaiian island of Maui in the United States.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of devastation and loss of lives caused by one of the deadliest wildfires across the Hawaiian island of Maui," she said in a letter sent to US President Joseph R Biden, Jr, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington on Tuesday.

The prime minister said, "On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I convey our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and all those affected by this natural catastrophe."

She said Bangladesh stands by the government and people of America in this challenging time and expressed its solidarity with all the frontline responders engaged in the rescue operations.

Hasina said their thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.

Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, expressing his deep sadness over the loss of lives and destruction in the catastrophic wildfire in the Maui Island.