Bangladesh wants to introduce Bangabandhu marine scholarship through IMO: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh wants to introduce scholarship in marine sector for small islands and African Least Developed Countries (LDC) through International Maritime Organization (IMO).

"We want to introduce 10 cadet training scholarship after the name of Bangabandhu through IMO," she said when its Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam said that the IMO secretary general gladly received the proposal.

The scholarship awardees will be trained in Bangladesh Marine Academies.

The IMO secretary general stressed the need for taking measures in increasing women mariners.

The Bangladesh premier said her government has first employed women mariners alongside inspiring them to be mariners.

She appreciated IMO for their efforts to free the crews of hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah within a month.

Sheikh Hasina has called upon the IMO to take appropriate measures in ensuring safety and security of marine ways.

"Sea ways are very important for our economy," she said.

She also said the surrounding countries of the Bay of Bengal together are ensuring safety and security of sea ways.

"Take similar initiatives in other places to ensure safety of the sea ways," she added.

IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez arrived in Dhaka yesterday on a four-day official visit.

He would be visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. IMO SG will also give a talk on "Towards a net zero shipping 2050: IMO's Vision for a just and equitable transition" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (30 May).

Arsenio Dominguez would also be visiting Bangladesh's maritime and port infrastructure as well as Bangladesh's ship recycling industry and would be taking a Guard of Honour at Bangladesh Marine Academy by Bangladesh cadet seafarers on the occasion of Bangladesh's observance of International Day of Seafarers.