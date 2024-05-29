Saudia Airlines cabin crew member held with 2kg gold at Dhaka airport

The National Security Intelligence (NSI), Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) held the flight attendant Rokeya Khatun, 40, in a joint operation on 29 May. Photo: Collected

A Saudia Airlines crew member was detained at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today (29 May) with 2 kilograms of gold.

The National Security Intelligence (NSI), Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) held the flight attendant Rokeya Khatun, 40, in a joint operation.

APBn Additional Superintendent of Police Md Ziaul Haque said the Saudia Airline flight (SV-804) landed in Dhaka at 10:00pm yesterday from Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

"Based on a tip-off, Rokeya was brought to the green channel and underwent a search in the presence of the three agencies. Eleven gold bars, eight gold bangles and a gold chain weighing around 1,979 grams were found in the search."

A case has been filed against Rokeya under the Special Power Act with the Airport Police Station, the APBn official said.