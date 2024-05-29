Saudia Airlines cabin crew member held with 2kg gold at Dhaka airport

Crime

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 11:43 am

The National Security Intelligence (NSI), Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) held the flight attendant Rokeya Khatun, 40, in a joint operation on 29 May. Photo: Collected
The National Security Intelligence (NSI), Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) held the flight attendant Rokeya Khatun, 40, in a joint operation on 29 May. Photo: Collected

A Saudia Airlines crew member was detained at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today (29 May) with 2 kilograms of gold.

The National Security Intelligence (NSI), Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) held the flight attendant  Rokeya Khatun, 40, in a joint operation.

APBn Additional Superintendent of Police Md Ziaul Haque said the Saudia Airline flight (SV-804) landed in Dhaka at 10:00pm yesterday from Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. 

"Based on a tip-off, Rokeya was brought to the green channel and underwent a search in the presence of the three agencies. Eleven gold bars, eight gold bangles and a gold chain weighing around 1,979 grams were found in the search."

A case has been filed against Rokeya under the Special Power Act with the Airport Police Station, the APBn official said.

 

