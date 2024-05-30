Govt raises diesel price by Tk0.75 per litre, petrol and octane by Tk2.50 for June

Energy

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 01:02 am

Related News

Govt raises diesel price by Tk0.75 per litre, petrol and octane by Tk2.50 for June

The new prices will come into effect on 1 June

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 01:02 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The government has further increased retail prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol, and octane for the month of June.

As per a gazette notification on Thursday (30 May), the prices of diesel and kerosene have been raised by Tk0.75 to Tk107.75 per litre from the existing Tk107. The price of petrol has been set at Tk127 per litre, up by Tk2.50 from Tk124.50 per litre. Similarly, the price of octane has been set at Tk131 per litre, up by Tk2.50 from Tk128.50 per litre.

The new prices will come into effect on 1 June.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, fuel prices were increased for the month of May.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division set the new automated price through a gazette notification as per the government decision on Thursday.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division explained that although the prices of petroleum decreased in the global market, the devaluation of the taka against the US dollar has caused an increase in fuel prices locally.

The government launched the new formula to fix fuel oil rates on 7 March according to the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $4.7 billion loan.

Prices will be fixed every month with the new automatic system.

On 29 February, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) issued a notification on Automatic Fuel Oil Pricing Guidelines.

According to the notification, the prices of all petroleum fuels – petrol, diesel, octane, kerosene, furnace oil, jet fuel, and marine fuels – will be set automatically based on the international market price.

Bangladesh / Top News

Fuel Price / Fuel price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

15h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1h | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

4h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

3h | Videos
Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos