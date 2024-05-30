Japan ready to provide support for Cyclone Remal affected: Fumio to PM

Bangladesh

BSS
30 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 10:00 pm

I would like to reiterate that Japan will always stand by Bangladesh as it emerges from this difficult time, he said

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. File Photo: Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said his government will spare no effort to provide the necessary support for the swift recovery of the affected areas hit by the Cyclone Remal in Bangladesh.

"I would like to reiterate that Japan will always stand by Bangladesh as it emerges from this difficult time," he said in condolence message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding the damages caused by the cyclone.

Fumio said he is deeply saddened to learn that the cyclone that hit Bangladesh has resulted in the loss of many precious lives and the displacement of many people especially in the southern coastal areas.

"On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

The Japanese premier also expressed his deepest sympathy to those affected by the disaster and his sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the affected areas.

In a separate message to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko said Japan stands by the Bangladesh people and the government at all times and is ready to provide the Government of Bangladesh with the necessary assistance.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that the cyclone that hit Bangladesh has resulted in the loss of many precious lives and the displacement of many people, especially in its southern coastal areas," said the Japanese foreign minister.

She extended her sincere condolences to the victims and their bereaved families as well as expressed sincere wishes for the recovery of the affected people and the swift reconstruction of the affected areas.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Cyclone Remal

