We will stand by you as long as you need support: PM Hasina assures cyclone-hit people in Patuakhali

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (30 May) distributed relief materials among the cyclone-affected people reiterating that her government and the Awami League party will stand by them as long as they need the assistance to rebuild their lives.

"We are beside you, will remain there and will provide all kinds of assistance that is needed," she told the crowd.

The prime minister was addressing a relief distribution programme at Government Mojahar Uddin Biswas Degree College at Kolapara organised by the district administration.

She mentioned that the overall development of this southern region was possible only because the Awami League has been in power with people's mandate.

"Many came to power before us, but they did not take up any development activities for this region," she said.

She once again said that improving the living standard of the people has been the main aim of the government.

"Natural calamities will come, but we have to face those to reach our goal of maintaining the living standards of the people," she said. "We are working on this."

She said that this time the tidal waves were much higher compared with what happened during previous cyclones. She thanked the people for coming to the cyclone shelters that were built by the government.

Hasina said that the Awami League government is doing whatever is needed for ensuring basic needs of the people.

She said that the government is standing beside the people in this natural calamities as the country is blessed with continued democracy.

"The socioeconomic development is happening in the country as non-stop democracy has been prevailing in the country," she said.

Presided over by Kalapara Awami League Vice President Nirmal Nandi the event was also addressed by State Minister for Disaster and Relief Alhaj Principal Muhibur Rahman, Awami League Joint Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Awami League Organising Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain also spoke.

Earlier, the Prime Minister distributed relief materials among the victims of cyclone Remal in this area.

She flew by a helicopter over Mathbaria and Pathorghata areas in Patuakhali district to get a bird's eye view of the devastation caused by this week's cyclone.

The helicopter carrying the PM landed at the helipad adjoining to Khepupara Govt Model Secondary School, Kalapara of Patukhali district at 12:20pm today after around one and a half hours of ride from Dhaka.

Mathbaria and Pathorghata in Kalapara were among the hardest-hit areas when the cyclone roaring from the Bay of Bengal hit the Bangladesh coast on Sunday.

The prime minister's helicopter at some points flew just above the ground so she can have a better view of the damages caused by the cyclone that triggered tidal surges and torrential rains washing away beribadhs, fish farms, felling houses and trees along the coast.

It also left at least 16 people dead and many injured amid huge evacuation of people to cyclone shelters in an operation constantly monitored by the prime minister from Dhaka.

After relief distribution she visited the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Bridge on Patuakhali-Kuakata road.

PM Hasina later sat with the divisional level officials to review the relief operation and assess the immediate rehabitation needs of the affected people.