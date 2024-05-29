Stop arms race, divert funds for poverty alleviation, children’s health, education: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (29 May) urged the international community to end the arms race and instead spend the money for eradication of poverty and easing the adverse impacts of climate change.

"The money for arms development and competition can be provided to the climate fund for the countries that are now going to be affected by climate changes in order to protect mankind from climate adversities. And the money can also be used on food for the poor children, as well as education and health of the underprivileged children," she said.

The PM was addressing a programme arranged in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2024 and pay tributes to the fallen peacekeepers and those who had been wounded while on peacekeeping duty.

Pointing to the countries that are spending a huge amount of money on arms development and arms race, she said, "We talk about peace. But why do you engage in conflicts?"

Had this money spent on arms race been spent on foods for hungry people, education and medical treatment for the poor, then peace would have been established on earth. The living standard of people would have improved and the people could live in a decent manner, she said.

"Conflicts and wars in different parts of the world are disrupting world peace today," she said, citing Russia-Ukraine war, Israel's genocide in Gaza, the forcibly displaced Rohingya people of Myanmar.

The wars and conflicts have created a dire situation for mankind, she said.

The premier stressed the need for solving problems and disputes through negotiation. "We don't want war; we want peace. We want to solve everything through dialogue. A large number of people in the world still live below the poverty line," she added.

The prime minister said Bangladesh has become a role model for global peace.

She said currently 6,092 Bangladeshi peacekeepers, including 493 women, are deployed in 13 UN missions around the world and they have already successfully completed 63 missions in different countries in the world.

She said Bangladesh is currently the largest troops-contributing country to UN peacekeeping. "They [Bangladeshi peacekeepers] have been working with fame and glory," she said.

At the outset of the event, one-minute silence was observed in remembrance of the peacekeeping heroes who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of world peace.

In the function, the prime minister handed over awards to three wounded peacekeepers.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis spoke on the occasion.