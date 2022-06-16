PM Hasina seeks support of Japan to become a developed nation

Bangladesh

UNB
16 June, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 08:10 pm

Related News

PM Hasina seeks support of Japan to become a developed nation

UNB
16 June, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday sought the support of Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency-Jica to fulfill the vision of Bangladesh to turn into a developed nation by 2041.

"I hope Japan and Jica will be with us to fulfill our vision to become a developed nation by 2041," she said.

The premier said this in her video message aired in the celebration programme of "50 Years of Cooperation between Bangladesh and Jica".

She said Bangladesh is marching forward to fulfill the Father of the Nation's dream of turning Bangladesh into a developed nation. Bangladesh has already attained recognition for graduating to a developing country in 2026, she added.

Recalling the visit of the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe to Bangladesh in 2014, she said the both countries affirmed commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"We have launched the 'Japan-Bangladesh Comprehensive Partnership' to elevate the friendly relationship to a new height. Our comprehensive partnership is now poised to be raised to a strategic partnership in the near future," she said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while delivering her video message aired in the celebration programme &#039;50 Years of Cooperation between Bangladesh and Jica&#039;. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while delivering her video message aired in the celebration programme '50 Years of Cooperation between Bangladesh and Jica'. Photo: PID

Hasina said Bangladesh and Japan have been maintaining and furthering relations based on those values and common interests.

"We believe that sincerity, friendship and mutual respect are the core values for long-lasting bilateral relations," she said.

The PM said Bangladesh and Japan have been enjoying excellent relations since Bangladesh's independence in 1971. "We remain deeply grateful for the invaluable support and contribution of Japan and its people during our War of Liberation."

"We recognise that Japan is one of our most trusted friends and the single largest development partner," she said, adding that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman laid the foundation of Bangladesh-Japan relations through his maiden visit to Tokyo in 1973.

She said it was an honour for her to carry on her father's legacy and she visited Japan in 1992, 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019 to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Starting from $10.6 million commodity grant aid in the financial year 1971-72, Jica's financial assistance portfolio to Bangladesh now stands at $28 billion, the premier mentioned.

Matarbari Coal-based Power Plant, Matarbari Port Development Project, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Rail Bridge over the river Jamuna, Metro-rail network at Dhaka city and Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Expansion Project are some of the transformational projects currently being implemented with Jica's assistance, she cited.

On the occasion of the golden jubilee of the cooperation, Hasina conveyed her warmest greetings to the emperor, the empress, the prime minister and the friendly people of Japan.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh-Japan Relations / Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

9h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

10h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

13h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

2h | Videos
Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

2h | Videos
Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

2h | Videos
Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh