PM Hasina says she would arrange permanent land, building for Ziaul Haque's library

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she would arrange a permanent land and building for the public library developed by Ziaul Haque as he demanded while receiving the Ekushey Padak.

Ziaul Haque, the man from Chapainawabganj who has been maintaining a public library for 50 years with the little earning he had from selling curds, received his Ekushey Padak-2024 award from the prime minister in a ceremony today (20 February) at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

The premier applauded his dedication towards spreading the light of knowledge among those who couldn't acquire an education.

"I would like to request you to try to find such dedicated persons anywhere who are not in the limelight and don't have publicity or a campaign," the prime minister said, appreciating the sacrifice of Ekushey Padak-2024 winner curd seller Ziaul Haque, a dedicated man from Chapainawabganj.

Pointing to the elites in the society, she said, "It is the responsibility for us who are in the upper level of the society to find out the people making such great sacrifices."

The premiere also said, "The government would take a move to nationalise the school established by him [Ziaul], if he wants."

Ziaul received Ekushey Padak-2024 for social service as he dedicated his entire life to creating a public library and free book distribution among insolvent students with the little profit he made from selling curd.

Despite being a brilliant student, he had to struggle in life due to financial insolvency instead of going to school.

The great man started shouldering the responsibility of poor students and distributing free books among insolvent students, creating a family library first (in 1969) and then a public library titled "Ziaul Haque Common Library."