'Good deeds are always rewarded': A curd seller's legacy of compassion

Khorshed Alam
16 February, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 10:36 am

Ziaul Haque is at his curd shop at Daldali union of Chapainawabganj. The 91-year-old has been named for this year’s Ekushey Padak in social service in recognition of his lifelong service to the local community. Photo: Collcted
Ziaul Haque, a 91-year-old curd seller from Daldali union under Bholahat upazila of Chapainawabganj district, is no ordinary businessman.

His dedication to serving his community for nearly 50 years has earned him the prestigious Ekushey Padak, Bangladesh's second-highest civilian award, a recognition that fills his heart with joy and motivates him to do even more.

Last Tuesday, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs announced Ziaul Haque's name for the Ekushey Padak in social service. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the awards to the winners on 20 February. Each winner will get a 35-gram gold medal, a one-time cash prize of Tk4 lakh, and a certificate of honour.

The news of Ziaul's Ekushey Padak nomination brought waves of joy to his community. Many people have been visiting his home daily to congratulate him, and others are calling to convey their best wishes.

"My heart was filled with joy after seeing the news," Ziaul said, his voice brimming with emotion. "It felt like a confirmation that good deeds are always rewarded."

Ziaul's story is one of humble beginnings and extraordinary impact. Despite only studying up to the fifth grade, he shouldered the responsibility of his family after his parents' passing. But his ambitions went beyond earning a living. He dreamt of empowering his remote village through education.

With meagre earnings from his curd sales, Ziaul embarked on a remarkable journey in 1969. He established the "Ziaul Haque Public Library" in his own house, transforming it into a haven of knowledge. 

The library houses over 14,000 books today. It has been a lifeline to countless underprivileged children who would not have had access to such resources otherwise.

Ziaul's generosity extended far beyond the library walls. He understood that textbooks were crucial tools for learning, and he began providing them free to students of all ages. He collects them back at the end of the year to ensure continuous use. 

His compassion did not stop there, as he regularly supported women, elderly individuals, madrasas, and orphanages.

His unwavering commitment to the causes he has held dear has touched countless lives, with estimates suggesting he has donated over Tk3 crore to various causes since 2007.

Fueled by his late first wife's encouragement and the support of his current wife and well-wishers, Ziaul's dedication has never faltered. He credits individuals like Iftekharuzzaman, the executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, a National Board of Revenue official and many others from his community for their contributions.

"Of the money I have raised, my well-wishers have donated one and a half crore taka. And the remaining two crore taka have come from my curd business," Ziaul said.

When asked about his plans for the Ekushey Padak award money, Ziaul's humility shines through. His primary concern is expanding his library, creating a more comfortable space for the 500 students who visit it daily.

Golam Rashid, general secretary of district scouts, expressed the community's pride. "We are proud that this history has been written with Chapainawabganj", he said.

He highlighted Ziaul's silent service and the rarity of such recognition for such selfless acts. Mozammel Haque, chairman of Daldali Union Parishad, echoed these sentiments, thanking the authorities for recognising Ziaul's lifetime contributions to society.

This unwavering focus on education and community well-being exemplifies Ziaul's spirit, for he is a truly inspirational figure who has proved that even the humblest beginnings can lead to extraordinary acts of kindness.

Ziaul has been honoured by various organisations and individuals in the past for his work, including Rahanpur Scout Group, Bholahat Press Club, Khulna PP College, Shaheed Sattu Hall District Administration, Channel I, Nawabganj Nayagola Library, ETV, Unilever Bangladesh and Freedom Foundation.

