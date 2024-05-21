PM seeks Australian support in agriculture

Bangladesh

BSS
21 May, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 09:48 pm

Related News

PM seeks Australian support in agriculture

She said the developed countries are just making their commitments, but not fulfill those on climate Change issues

BSS
21 May, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 09:48 pm
Visiting Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban today (21 May). Photo: BSS
Visiting Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban today (21 May). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (21 May) sought cooperation from Australia to boost agriculture production as Australia has technological expertise in this sector.

"We need to increase our production. Because our land is decreasing and population is going up. Australia can help us in this regard as Australia is very advanced in agricultural technology," she said while Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Gonobhaban this afternoon.

She also mentioned that Bangladesh has achieved a noticeable progress in agricultural production by increasing it manifold in the last 15 years, but Australia can help Bangladesh boost its production further.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prime Minister's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister said the developed countries are just making their commitments, but not fulfill those on climate Change issues.
 
She, however, expressed her frustration during the call on (due to the non-fulfillment of developed countries commitment on climate change issue), Nazrul Islam mentioned during the media briefing.
 
Sheikh Hasina, in this connection, highlighted Bangladesh government's establishment of Climate Trust Fund with its own resources.
 
"We didn't sit idle (for the developed countries), rather we have created our own Climate Trust Fund to save our people; we are trying from our side," she added.
 
Mentioning that Bangladesh is a vulnerable country due to the climate change, she said it is hit by cyclone and flood very often.
 
Talking about Rohingya and Palestine issues, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh is against any sort of war or conflict. "We want discussion and dialogue for resolving every conflict," she said.
 
She said that Bangladesh is trying to resolve the Rohingya issue through bilateral dialogues to send back them to their homeland, Myanmar.
 
The prime minister said although Bangladesh has requested for the international assistance in this regard, but the progress to send them back is not getting significant progress.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / australia / agriculture / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

3h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

12h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

13m | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

1h | Videos
Why is Putin appointing economists in the defense sector?

Why is Putin appointing economists in the defense sector?

43m | Videos
What can happen in Iranian politics after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

What can happen in Iranian politics after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

2h | Videos