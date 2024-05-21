PM seeks Australian support in agriculture

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (21 May) sought cooperation from Australia to boost agriculture production as Australia has technological expertise in this sector.

"We need to increase our production. Because our land is decreasing and population is going up. Australia can help us in this regard as Australia is very advanced in agricultural technology," she said while Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Gonobhaban this afternoon.

She also mentioned that Bangladesh has achieved a noticeable progress in agricultural production by increasing it manifold in the last 15 years, but Australia can help Bangladesh boost its production further.

Prime Minister's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister said the developed countries are just making their commitments, but not fulfill those on climate Change issues.



She, however, expressed her frustration during the call on (due to the non-fulfillment of developed countries commitment on climate change issue), Nazrul Islam mentioned during the media briefing.



Sheikh Hasina, in this connection, highlighted Bangladesh government's establishment of Climate Trust Fund with its own resources.



"We didn't sit idle (for the developed countries), rather we have created our own Climate Trust Fund to save our people; we are trying from our side," she added.



Mentioning that Bangladesh is a vulnerable country due to the climate change, she said it is hit by cyclone and flood very often.



Talking about Rohingya and Palestine issues, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh is against any sort of war or conflict. "We want discussion and dialogue for resolving every conflict," she said.



She said that Bangladesh is trying to resolve the Rohingya issue through bilateral dialogues to send back them to their homeland, Myanmar.



The prime minister said although Bangladesh has requested for the international assistance in this regard, but the progress to send them back is not getting significant progress.